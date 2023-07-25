A Lancing man who repeatedly raped his step-daughter when she was between 12 and 16 years old has been jailed for 18 years.

Brian Hoad, 66, of Kings Road in Lancing, first attacked his victim in August 1985.

She was 12 years old when he plied her with wine and raped her in her family home.

Hoad’s victim – who is now a woman in her 50s – told police he continued to rape her 'at every opportunity' over the next four years, including when other family members were at home.

Lewes Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

She reported the abuse to Sussex Police on 3 June, 2021, and received support from specialist officers while an investigation was launched.

Hoad was arrested the next day and, following a thorough investigation, was charged with four counts of rape of a girl under 16 and two counts of sexual assault on a girl under 16.

He was found guilty of all charges at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (14 July).

At Lewes Crown Court on Monday (17 July), Hoad was sentenced to 18 years in jail and told he must serve a minimum of two thirds of that sentence before being eligible for parole.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim, indirectly or directly.

In a statement submitted to the court, Hoad’s victim said: "I didn’t have the chance to truly understand what a normal relationship was.

"For years I believed that relationships were about giving of yourself to the detriment of your own needs, people pleasing for the sake of family peace, not being able to express a contrary opinion for fear of vilification or retribution taken on other innocent family members.

"You become a mask of yourself, learning skills no child should know to the point of never knowing who you truly are. You learn not to expect anything in life other than being subservient to the whims of someone else.

"I left home believing that sex was all any man would ever want from me, even if I didn’t enjoy it.”

Detective Constable Emily Turner said: "Brian Hoad abused his position of trust and responsibility in the most abhorrent ways, robbing his innocent victim of a normal childhood through his own depraved actions.

"His detestable crimes have had a long-lasting impact, but thanks to her bravery in coming forward he will now spend a significant part of the rest of his life in prison.

"The courage to confront her accuser, support the investigation to prosecution and help bring him to justice cannot be overstated. I would like to personally thank her.

"This should send a clear message to other victims that it is never too late to report a crime. To perpetrators, know that you are never beyond facing justice and we will do everything in our power to catch you."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...