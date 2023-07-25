A man has been convicted of murder in connection with an incident in Wallingford.

Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia, aged 29, of Blue Mountains was convicted by unanimous jury verdict of one count of murder after a seven day trial that concluded at Oxford Crown Court today (25 July).

On 30 August last year, Hurmuz-Irimia fatally stabbed his wife, 40-year-old Katie Hurmuz-Irimia, at their home in Blue Mountains, Wallingford.

Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia was charged on 1 September. He will appear for sentencing at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday (27 July).

Oxford Crown Court. Credit: Google Maps

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps, of the Major Crime Unit, said: "In the early hours of Tuesday 30th August, Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia attacked and killed his wife using horrific levels of violence.

"After killing Katie we believe he showered and watched some television before calmly calling the police to report what he had done.

"The call to the police was all about him; a self-serving attempt to gain sympathy and portray himself in a better light. He subsequently gave no account in his police interview or at trial, leaving Katie’s family searching for answers.

"Katie was a much-loved mum, daughter, sister, aunty and friend who was well liked in the community in which she lived.

"Her family are still coming to terms with what happened. They have sat through the trial to be there for Katie but in doing so have heard days of distressing evidence which no family should have to experience.

"Katie’s family have put their faith in my investigation team and I would like to thank them for this trust; it has been a privilege to do everything we can to bring them a level of justice for what happened.

"There have been many months of investigation, scientific and expert evidence to ensure this outcome. My thanks also go to all those who helped by providing statements detailing background history and events in the days leading up to the murder, all of which have helped us piece together an understanding of what happened. These accounts have helped us ensure a dangerous offender will now serve life imprisonment."

