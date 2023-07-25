There's approximately 4 miles of congestion on the M27 in Hampshire eastbound between J5 near Southampton and J7 due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Traffic has now been released in lane 3 & 4 but lanes 1 & 2 remain closed whilst traffic officers continue to clear debris.

Motorists are being asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

On Twitter, Hampshire Police said: "We are on scene at a RTC on the M27 Eastbound between Jct 5 (Eastleigh) and 7 (Hedge End). Traffic is currently being held whilst we remove debris from the carriageway. Please find an alternative route if possible."

