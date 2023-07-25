Marwell Zoo's red river hog family just doubled in size thanks to the arrival of three little piglets born on Tuesday (18 July).

Mother Lisala and father Kermit have plenty of experience raising young, having welcomed twins at Marwell last August.

The triplets, who have much more vivid markings than their parents, can be found in the red river hog habitat alongside both parents and older brother Matonda.

Piglets, also known as hoglets, have rows of yellow dots and lines on their dark coats as well as elongated ears that will grow distinctive tufts of hair.

Marwell Zoo in Hampshire has welcomed the arrival of three little piglets. Credit: Marwell Zoo

These markings make it easier for them to camouflage with their surroundings and give them a much better chance of hiding from predators.

Compared to other animals, red river hogs have a relatively short gestation period of around four months. Once born they can walk within a few hours!

They will initially suckle their mother’s milk but by around four months of age they will have weaned onto solid foods.

As a species, red river hogs are mixed feeders enjoying a variety of fruits, seeds and even scavenging from carcasses.

They are social animals and have often been seen in large groups in their native habitat.

Red river hogs are native to West and Central African rainforest and are listed on the IUCN Red List as being of least concern.

