A teenager who was stabbed at a gathering in a West Sussex village has died in hospital, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Marches Road in Warnham near Horsham in the early hours of Sunday. (23 July)

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died on Tuesday (25 July).

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

One has now been rearrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, while the other is now being treated as a witness and will face no further action.

A 16-year-old girl and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The woman has been released on conditional bail and the girl remains in custody.

Police vehicles could be seen in the grounds of a large house in Warnham on Sunday afternoon. (23 July) Credit: ITV Meridian

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are continuing our appeal for witnesses and ask anyone with information about this tragic incident to please come forward.

“We know that there were a number of young people in attendance at an event, and are keen to speak to them.

“Further arrests have been made in this case, and we ask the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

“If you have information for us, please report it to Sussex Police online via the Major Incident Public Portal here or call 01273 470101 and quote Operation Ketley.”

Information can also be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

