The jury in the trial of a man charged with manslaughter after four people died whilst attempting to cross the English Channel in a small migrant boat, has been discharged.

Ibrahima Bah, of no fixed address, was charged with four counts of manslaughter and one count of piloting to facilitate illegal entry into the UK.

He denies the charges.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was launched off the Kent coast on 14 December 2022, involving the Royal Navy, French Navy, Coastguard, RNLI lifeboats, ambulance service and police.

39 people were brought to shore, but four other people were pronounced dead.

The jury at Canterbury Crown Court was discharged on Wednesday afternoon, but it cannot be reported why.

The prosecution has confirmed it is seeking a retrial, but a date has not yet been determined.