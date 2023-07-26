A man has been charged after a chicken was punched in the head.

The incident involving the bird, took place at Carterton Community College in Oxfordshire on the 25 February.

An investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Taskforce was launched.

Jordan Wileman, 18, from Carterton, was charged by postal requisition with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal on 7 July.

Wileman is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. (27 July)

