A 66-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old woman who died after allegedly being assaulted in a cemetery.

The incident happened at Crofton Cemetery in Lychgate Green, Stubbington, Hampshire, on Monday afternoon, with the victim, who has been named by police as Ann Blackwood, being pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin Suter, of Portsmouth Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, has been charged with her murder and has been held in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 27.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: "A 66-year-old man has been charged with murder by detectives investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman at Crofton Cemetery in Stubbington on Monday 24 July.

"We were called to Lychgate Green at 3.47pm after the woman, who we can now name as Ann Blackwood from Lee-On-The-Solent, had been assaulted in the cemetery.

"She was treated initially by police officers and our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Following a thorough investigation, Martin Suter of Portsmouth Road in Lee-on-the-Solent has been charged with murder.

"He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday 27 July."