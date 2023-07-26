A man who was found unconscious at an address in Bournemouth has died.

At approximately 12.15am on Thursday (20 July) officers attended an address in Hinton Road following a report of a concern for welfare.

A man aged in his 60s was located inside unconscious and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

The man died in hospital on the morning of Monday (24 July). An initial post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday (26 July) and further tests have been requested to establish the cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

A 23-year-old woman and two 39-year-old men – all from Bournemouth – were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released on police bail while enquiries continue.

All of the arrested people and the victim were known to each other.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of the MCIT, said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries into the man’s death and to understand the full circumstances prior to him being found unconscious.

"As part of our investigation, I am keen to hear from the public with any information that may help us as we work to establish what happened inside the address.

"We believe that the man who sadly died had previously stayed at the Russell Court Hotel in Bath Road between Wednesday 12 July and Wednesday 19 July 2023 and I would encourage any guests staying at the hotel between these dates to please get in touch if they saw anything unusual or suspicious.

"I appreciate this incident may cause concern for the local community. I would like to reassure members of the public that this matter is the subject of a detailed investigation and local officers can be approached by anyone with information or concerns."

