A 'reckless' driver who drove down the wrong side of the road in Bournemouth, injuring two pedestrians, has been jailed.

Stanimir Stefanov, 24, of Churchill Road in Poole, was driving a silver Peugeot 307 in the early hours of Sunday 28 May.

He was travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway in Exeter Crescent when he collided with two pedestrians, causing one of them to become trapped under the vehicle.

The men both aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital for treatment. One of them sustained critical injuries, but has since been discharged from hospital.

The second pedestrian was treated for minor injuries.

Around an hour after the collision, Stefanov attended Bournemouth police station and admitted that he was the driver, and he was arrested.

He's been was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, and also disqualified from driving for three years, with the ban due to commence when the defendant is released from prison.

Detective Constable Michelle Underwood, of the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “This case demonstrates how reckless actions behind a wheel can have serious consequences.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the scene, as well as the other emergency services, and provided help to the injured pedestrians.

“We will continue to target anyone who is driving dangerously and will carry out a thorough investigation to ensure they face justice for their actions.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...