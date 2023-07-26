Rail passengers travelling between Reading and London Paddington are being warned of delays and alterations to services after a signalling problem left lines blocked.

Great Western Railway said disruption is expected until 11am on Wednesday.

People travelling into the capital after being warned that train services will be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

A GWR spokesperson said: "We're sorry for the delay to your journey.

"A fault with a data link between signalling equipment means that we are unable to use some lines between London Paddington and Ealing Broadway.

"Network Rail engineers are on site investigating the fault.

"While fewer trains than normal are able run through the affected area, you may use your ticket, at no extra cost on:

Elizabeth line services between London Paddington and Reading.

South Western Railway services between Reading and London Waterloo (journey time of approximately 1 hour 30 minutes), and between Windsor & Eton Riverside and London Waterloo (journey time of approximately 1 hour).

"We will update this message with more information when we have it."

Passengers are also being warned of disruption to services between Windsor and Slough and Eton Central due to a broken down train.

Services may be cancelled.

A GWR spokesperson added: "During this disruption if you wish to use local buses as an alternative means of transport and the local bus is not accepting GWR tickets please purchase a ticket on the bus, keep it and send it, together with your train ticket, to us to claim for a refund."