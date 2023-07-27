An appeal has been launched for information after a giant container was dumped on a busy A road in Berkshire.

Wokingham Borough Council revealed the large item was fly tipped on the A4 at Sonning on the Reading bound carriageway.

The local authority has appealed for anyone with dash cam footage or anyone who knows how it got there to get in contact.

Posting on Twitter a council spokesperson said: "The item below has been fly tipped on the A4 Sonning on the Reading bound side.

"If you have any information, dashcam footage etc please contact us at asb@wokingham.gov.uk.

"This was reported to us yesterday (26 July) at 9.30pm so is likely to have occurred yesterday afternoon/evening."

