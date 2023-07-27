The family of a 71-year-old woman who died after allegedly being attacked in a Hampshire cemetery have paid tribute to a "loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend" as a man will appear in court charged with her murder.

Ann Blackwood, 71, was pronounced dead by paramedics after the incident at Crofton Cemetery in Lychgate Green in Stubbington, on Monday. (24 July)

Martin Suter, 66, of Portsmouth Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, has been charged with her murder and has been held in custody to appear later at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

The family of Ms Blackwood, who lived in Lee-on-the-Solent, said in a statement released through Hampshire Police: "Her daughter, brothers, their families and all her friends are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ann Blackwood.

"A loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend who was very popular in her local community, she was enjoying her retirement with an active lifestyle which included tennis, sailing, cycling and music."

Police were called to Crofton Cemetery in Lychgate Green in Stubbington, on Monday 24 July. Credit: ITV Meridian

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "A 66-year-old man has been charged with murder by detectives investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman at Crofton Cemetery in Stubbington on Monday 24 July.

"We were called to Lychgate Green at 3.47pm after the woman, who we can now name as Ann Blackwood from Lee-on-the-Solent, had been assaulted in the cemetery.

"She was treated initially by police officers and our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Following a thorough investigation Martin Suter of Portsmouth Road in Lee-on-the-Solent has been charged with murder.

"He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday 27 July."

