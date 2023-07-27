Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died following a knife attack at a gathering.

Charlie Cosser, also known as ‘Cheeks’, sustained multiple stab wounds during the incident in Marches Road, Warnham, West Sussex, in the early hours of Sunday 23 July.

The 17-year-old, from Milford in Surrey, was taken to hospital, where he died on Tuesday 25 July.

His family – dad Martin, mum Tara, older brother Adam and younger sister Eloise – said in a statement: “Our lives have been destroyed by the tragic and unnecessary loss of our son. Despite courageously battling right till the very end of his young and innocent life, his injuries were too severe and he tragically passed away on the evening of Tuesday 25 July.

“He was the most caring, cheeky, loving son and brother we could have ever wished for, and we cannot imagine a life without him."

In a tribute to him, Charlie Cosser's family thanked emergency services who helped him. Credit: Sussex Police

They continued: “Charlie’s wider family are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden loss. His grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins are struggling to come to terms with this tragic event.

“Tributes have been pouring in from Charlie’s wide circle of friends which we would like to acknowledge have brought us huge comfort in our darkest hours.

“We would also like to thank on our and Charlie’s behalf, all of the efforts of the emergency services who treated him on the scene, as well as the whole of the critical care team at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, who did absolutely everything they could to save our precious boy, with the upmost compassion, empathy, sympathy and care.

“His ridiculously silly sense of humour will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.”

Police vehicles could be seen in the grounds of a large house in Warnham on Sunday afternoon. (23 July) Credit: ITV Meridian

A 16-year-old boy from Chessington, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and has since been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He remains remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27 July.

Another 16-year-old boy, initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, is now being treated as a witness and will face no further action.

A 16-year-old girl from Horsham was arrested and has since been charged with perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender. She also remains remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27 July.

A 52-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This remains a complex and fast-moving investigation, and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information about this tragic incident to come forward.

“We know there were a number of young people in attendance at an event, and we are keen to speak to them.

“In the meantime, we urge the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

Any information can be reported to Sussex Police online via the Major Incident Public Portal here or by calling 01273 470101, quoting Operation Ketley.

Information can also be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...