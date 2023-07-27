Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides

A fundraiser described by friends and family as a ‘truly exceptional, dedicated and kind and caring’ man has died in a motorcycle crash.

Martin McConnell was an ex-soldier with post traumatic stress disorder. To try and help others struggling he set up Ex-Forces PTSD.

The charity sent veterans suffering the aftershocks of conflict on holidays with their families to places like Jersey.

Martin, who was in his 50s and from Wadhurst in Sussex, was trying to break a 200 mile per hour record on his bike at Tibenham airfield in Norwich when he died.

Those he helped and worked with say they are devastated by his death.

“Martin was so full of life and just amazing.

"He was a truly exceptional individual and I say that because he took a massive disadvantage, the PTSD that he suffered from his service and turned into a quality and did so much for other people that he will never meet.

As a former Pride of Britain nominee, Martin has featured on ITV in the past.

He said in a previous interview that his motivation for his work was due to the fact that "there has been quite a few suicides with ex forces guys and girls. I thought I would like to help somehow.

It was really just to get some money together and send a few people on holiday.”

PTSD in war veterans can manifest itself in various ways, it is a common condition.

This can involve a person reliving deployment events over and over again in the form of unwanted memories or nightmares.

The Mckiernan’s were just one of the many families who were helped by Martin's charity.

The McKiernan family on holiday Credit: Ashley McKiernan

Ashley McKiernan (pictured above) said: "He was very very un-self centred and really did care for the people around them for the brothers that came before him and after him."

The charity would regularly send families like his on trips away to help 'bring families closer together again."

The National Center for PTSD reports that PTSD is slightly more common among Veterans than civilians. At some point in their life, 7 out of every 100 Veterans (or 7%) will have PTSD.

While suffering with PTSD himself, Martin wanted make life easier for others and their families living also living with it.

