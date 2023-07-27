A man who stabbed his wife a staggering 171 times at their home in Wallingford in Oxfordshire has been jailed for life.

Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia will have to serve a minimum of 21 years behind bars before being considered for parole after the horrific attack on his wife Katie Hurmuz-Irimia last summer.

The 29-year-old who has never revealed why he wanted his wife dead, was convicted by unanimous jury verdict after a seven-day trial at Oxford Crown Court.

During the trial, the court heard that in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 30 August 2022, Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia used 'horrific levels of violence' when he stabbed Katie Hurmuz-Irimia at their home in Blue Mountains in Wallingford.

Before calmly calling the police to report what he had done, Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia had a shower and watched some television.

At Oxford Crown Court, Judge Ian Pringle told the defendant: "You brutally murdered your wife Katie in a flat that you shared with her. Precisely why you did so, only you will know."

Katie Hurmuz-Irimia was described as a "friendly person and lovely mum". Credit: Family handout

Hazel Chalk, the victim's mother, told the court: "I wake up everyday thinking of Katie. We just expect her to walk through the door.

"When the officers told me Mihai had killed her (Katie), I could not believe it. I treated him like a son."

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Katie’s death was a result of a pre-meditated, horrific, sustained attack whilst she lay defenceless within her own home.

“Hurmuz-Irimia was found to have taken a significant amount of cocaine before the murder.

“Katie’s family have been there for her throughout the trial but in doing so have had to listen to detail about this incident that no family should have to endure.

"It is very clear to me that Katie was much loved by so many family and friends; our priority has always been obtaining justice for all of them, giving Katie a voice and establishing the truth about what happened.

“I know Katie is very much missed; I hope that this outcome brings some comfort and the life imprisonment sentence reflects the gravity of this appalling crime.

“If you have been a victim of domestic violence then please do report it. If you are in immediate danger please always call 999. Or you can report on our online domestic abuse reporting page or you can call 101."

