A pedestrian who was using a zebra crossing has been left with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run.

The man was hit by a dark-coloured vehicle while he was crossing on Upperton Road in Eastbourne – close to the junction with Ocklynge Road – at around 7.50 pm on Wednesday (26 July).

Police and ambulance services responded to the scene and the man is being treated for serious injuries.

A section of the road was closed and motorists were told to seek alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, captured any dash cam or CCTV footage, or has seen a vehicle in the area matching the description, with obvious damage to it, is urged to come forward.

Police say any witnesses can email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting serial 1646 of 26/07.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...