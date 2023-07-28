A man from Bracknell who was jailed under the abolished IPP (imprisoned for public protection) scheme almost 20 years ago has been refused parole.

Luke Ings is serving an indeterminate sentence for robbery when he was 17-years-old.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 18 months.

Now aged 35, his family and local MP say he has more than served his time and needs more support for his autism.

However, Mr Ings' was refused parole at a hearing this week. It's understood he is going to appeal the decision.

Luke's mother, Sam Ings, told ITV News Meridian: "I'm not a parent who'll say my little boy didn't do wrong. He did do wrong. He's been punished for it.

"18 months, yes, not 18 years. No child deserves to go in at 17 and come out at 37. It's not fair.

"It's not just unfair on him but it's unfair on all of them. There was a sentence put on them that should never have been put on them.

"It took all their liberties, all their lives away from them."

Luke Ings is what is known as an IPP prisoner - imprisoned for public protection - and is serving an indeterminate sentence. Credit: ITV Meridian

IPP sentences were abolished more than a decade ago but hundreds of prisoners remain subject to them.

Those serving an IPP can only be released once they are no longer deemed a risk to the public.

Several incidents have occurred during Luke's imprisonment which have prevented his release.

But his family say this is because of his autism and claim he is not receiving the support he needs in jail.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “We have already reduced the number of IPP prisoners by three-quarters, having abolished the sentence in 2012, and we will continue to help those still in custody to progress towards release.

"But public protection must be our priority.

"Decisions on the release of prisoners serving IPP sentences are made by the independent Parole Board.”

