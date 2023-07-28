Police in Kent have revealed how the discovery of a bag, led them to uncover two cannabis factories.

Officers were made aware that a bag containing cannabis and other drugs paraphernalia had been found in the Sturry Road area on Wednesday afternoon. (26 July)

After further enquiries, searches were carried out of a property in the Sturry Road area and another in the Wincheap area.

Cannabis plants at various stages of development and suspected class A drugs were seized at the two properties.

A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Sergeant John Woodward, of Canterbury Community Safety Unit, said: "The sale of drugs all too often leads to further crime and anti-social behaviour impacting the community.

"I am pleased the quick work of officers, following the discovery of this bag, has led to the seizure of further drugs and the arrest of a suspect.

"We will continue to take action against dealers and I urge anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to report it through the Kent Police website, or by calling 999 if a crime is in progress."

