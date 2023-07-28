The M3 has been closed northbound after a crash resulted in a car landing on its roof.

The carriageway between Junction 5 at Hook and Junction 4a at Farnborough is shut to traffic, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are currently at the scene.

The third lane of the westbound carriageway has also been closed to allow emergency services to work safely at the scene.

Drivers are being urged to follow diversion signs and allow extra time for journeys.

More follows.