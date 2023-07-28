Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV News Meridian's Alice Knight

A man from Dorset has revealed he is still driving around in his Morris Minor that he passed his driving test in almost fifty years ago.

The car, nicknamed Moggie, was bought by Amy Hoar in 1967 and passed down to her grandson Greg Hoar when he got his licence in 1976.

Amy bought the car for £628.

And the family even still own the original receipt.

Greg on a trip to Cornwall in 1977. Credit: Greg Hoar

Greg said: "I think it's wonderful to have 56 years worth of memorabilia going back to one vehicle.

"It's a real time capsule, family time capsule of the car's history."

With top speeds of 55mph, the car is a labour of love for Greg who works hard to keep it in a good condition.

He says every ten years the car gets a refurbishment. In 2017, Moggie underwent a thorough rebuild which saw it stripped down and put back together.

Over the years, Moggie has been a part of major family milestones.

Greg's wife arrived home from the hospital with their newborn daughter in 1986 in Moggie and his wife and two children also learnt to drive in it.

Greg's wife with their newborn baby next to Moggie in 1986. Credit: Greg Hoar

And it looks as if the future generations are already looking to take Moggie for a spin.

Greg said: "Well the two grandchildren went out in it yesterday expressing an interest.

"Joseph the oldest at 14 is already asking to have a go so it could be given a bit of time it will pass through the generations."

