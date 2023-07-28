Man without fully formed arms and legs takes on 108 mile kayak challenge

Play Brightcove video

Click to watch a report by ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor

A man born without fully formed arms and legs is kayaking 108 miles along the River Thames to raise money for the inclusive sports charity he founded called Power2Inspire.

John Willis began his journey in Cricklade, Wiltshire on Monday (July 24) and is due to finish in Eton, Berkshire on Sunday (July 30).

The 62-year-old has had some help along the way after asking members of the public to join him in the kayak for a section of the route.

The charity is also asking schools, charities, care homes, businesses and the public to get involved by taking part in their own 108 challenge.

John Willis set up Power2Inspire 10 years ago Credit: ITV News Meridian

They could cycle 108km, swim 108 laps, read 108 pages, bake 108 cakes or any other activity that reaches 108 in order to raise funds for the charity.

John said: “I am extremely excited to be taking on my biggest challenge yet – and I hope the public can get involved by taking on their own 108 challenge.

“It’s been an honour to host accessible and inclusive sports activities and events over the last ten years, and I look forward to continuing with the success over the next ten.

“Your donations will help us to continue inspiring people across the country to get involved with sports, ensuring no one is left on the bench.

“Our charity has grown from strength to strength over the years, and it’s an exciting time to be launching our biggest ever fundraiser.”

John hopes to inspire others to create their own challenges Credit: ITV News Meridian

Alex Laybourne, Chief Executive Officer of Power2Inspire, said: “It’s a privilege to be able to celebrate ten years of Power2Inspire.

"We’re extremely passionate about providing everyone with the opportunity of playing sport regardless of age, gender, faith, ethnicity or disability.

"The 108 Challenge is a great way to involve the community in John’s biggest challenge yet.

"Your involvement and donations will allow us to continue providing sporting opportunity for all.”

Mother calls for immediate release of son jailed under abolished IPP scheme >

Holes in the ceiling, leaks and mould: Residents say their Oxfordshire homes are a 'health hazard' >