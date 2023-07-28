ITV News Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver has been speaking to the women about the racial abuse that's left them with physical and psychological damage.

Two sisters from Southampton say they've been left traumatised after being physically and verbally attacked as they walked home from work.

Sisters Svga and Aja, say they were set upon by a group of middle aged people, who subjected them to racist abuse.

They say they’re now too scared to walk through the city alone.

Svga says she was grabbed by the neck and slammed against a metal scaffolding.

Her sister Aja pulled the man away, before a woman grabbed Svga’s hair not realising it was a wig glued onto her head - ripping off her hairline.

Svga has since had to shave off her hair and says looking in the mirror is a daily reminder of the incident.

They say a client from their salon who stepped in to calm down the situation was slapped so hard she was left bleeding.

She was diagnosed with PTSD from the incident she wasn’t able to graduate from her final year at university.

Svga explains how the racial abuse has affected her life in the months after the attack

Aja Sillah said: “We’re not going to start trouble for no reason. It was Ramadan, we were fasting. Logically it doesn’t make sense. How are we made to feel perpetrators of something we are victims of."

The altercation happened in the Bedford Place area of Southampton at 6.40pm on Sunday 9th April.

Speaking to ITV News Meridian, Don John, the founder of Black History Month in Southampton and a race and diversity consultant, said: "This is clearly an unprovoked racial attack in the heart of Southampton.

"Who would’ve believed that in 2023?

"We want to make this public to encourage other woman of colour who’ve been racially abused and harassed so they don’t suffer in silence.”

Aja and Svga have spoken out in the hope it'll encourage other women from ethic minorities to speak about their experiences

No one has been charged following the incident.

The sisters have lodged a compliant with the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Hampshire Police released a statement, saying: "An investigation remains ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances of the altercation, and how the groups came to be involved with each other.

"We have interviewed a number of people under caution, but as yet, no one has been charged at this time in relation to the matter.

“We take reports of this nature very seriously and our officers have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this incident – including reviewing CCTV in the local area and speaking with key witnesses and the aggrieved of the assaults to gather evidential statements and Victim Personal Statements.

“This was believed to be an isolated incident and appropriate safeguarding advice was given to all involved by officers; which included detail around videos and comments regarding the incident circulating on social media. Contact has been made with the aggrieved at various points of the investigation in order to progress our enquiries.

“Those that were involved have the contact details for the officer investigating this incident and can contact us for updates in terms of how the investigation is progressing should they wish to."

