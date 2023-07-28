South Asian Heritage Month: Behind the scenes with Gravesend's 'Kings of Dhol'

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Megan Samrai went to one of the group's weekly rehearsals in Gravesend.

A group from Kent who have played a traditional folk drum for nearly 30 years say it's "impossible not to fall in love with the sound of dhol".

The dhol is a popular South Asian drum and the 'Kings of Dhol' from Gravesend have used it to perform all over the world.

The double-headed drum is made of a hollow wooden barrel and played with two sticks. The curved stick, called a dagga, hits the base. While the tilli is a more flexible bamboo stick that hits the treble.

Traditionally in India, the treble will be made out of goat skin and the bass will be made out of cow skin to create a varied sound.

Student turned teacher, Dhannjit Sihota said: "The dhol is a part of Punjabi culture. It's been around for generations upon generations. We've got the heritage beats, the old beats and being born and bred in Gravesend, we've got the modern style as well.

Watch the Kings of Dhol rehearsing a performance piece

Play Brightcove video

"I've just got an attraction to it. It just comes naturally. You know like with music, musicians will tell you it just comes to them. And this was just my calling."

Since forming in 1994, the group has played at weddings, festivals and even Wembley Arena.

Kings of Dhol member Gurinder Singh says that performing in front of large crowds was nerve-racking at first, but he's become more accustomed to it.

"Festivals are my favourite really. Because you're on a stage with around 30 or 40,000 people watching you. So it gives you that adrenaline.

"You kind of figure out ways not to be too nervous about it. That gives you the energy when people are actually hyping you up. And that's the memories. When we retire, we can actually take these memories with us and still remember."

Kings of Dhol member Dhannjit Sihota explains how the dhol works

Play Brightcove video

With many being taught the instrument from a young age, the group says it's keeping the next generation connected with the culture of their family.

Rahul Basra, 16, said: "I've been here since I was five, which is 11 years now. My friends were here and I just absolutely just love the culture, love the sound of the drums, love dancing.

"It was just one of them things I picked up from young that I still just enjoy."

Bhavdeep Badatch said: "The main thing is confidence. It's helped you with confidence playing in front of large crowds.

"It's the fact that when people see the sound of it they go mad about it, it's just making people enjoy it".

Kings of Dhol also teach the drums at schools and says it prides itself on teaching the practice to people from lots of different backgrounds and cultures.

Rohan Basra said: "I like how there's such a variety of beats to it. And like there's so many different bhangra moves that you can do to it as well."

Member Manny Suman was inspired to take up the practice by his father.

He said: "I've been a bhangra dancer and dhol player since I was 10 years old. And it's impossible to not to fall in love with the sound of dhol.

"I would recommend anyone to try and learn some sort of instrument, just to be connected to your culture and your roots.

"It's taught me so much and I'm pretty sure if anyone wanted to get involved and learn from, I couldn't recommend it any more.

"It's about spreading our roots to everyone and making sure everyone knows how special our culture is."