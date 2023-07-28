Will you take part in this year's Big Butterfly Count?

The Big Butterfly Count is the largest butterfly survey in the world.

Run by Butterfly Conservation, the aim is to understand how we can improve conditions for our native butterflies and to put help where it is really needed.

Butterflies are extremely sensitive to changes in their environment and so provide an incredible early indicator for the state of our climate.

The count runs until Sunday 6th August and you can find all the information you need for identifying butterflies and logging your findings here.

Here are just a few of the butterflies you've already been spotting around the region... happy counting!

Tortoiseshell, Selsey Credit: Ashley Pledger

Gatekeeper, Basingstoke Credit: Roy Venkatesh

Marbled White, Christchurch Credit: Clinton Whale