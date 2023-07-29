A 16-year-old faces life imprisonment after pleading guilty to the murder of teenager Charlie Cosser in a Sussex village.

Charlie, also known as ‘Cheeks’, was stabbed multiple times during the attack on Marches Road, in Warnham, West Sussex in the early hours of Sunday, July 23.

The 17-year-old was fighting for his life in hospital after the incident but died on July 25.

His family have paid tribute to their “cheeky” and “loving” son and brother, from Milford in Surrey, adding their lives have been destroyed after the “tragic and unnecessary” loss.

Charlie Crosser was stabbed several times at party in Warnham, West Sussex and later died in hospital. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered his guilty plea at his first appearance at Lewes Crown Court on July 28.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article.

The 16-year-old appeared in the dock, and family members attended the hearing in the public gallery.

Defending, Kevin Light told the court the teenager was of previous good character and had “drunk a considerable amount” and could not remember certain events of the evening such as how he came about the knife.

A 16-year old boy has been told he faces life in prison for the murder of Charlie Crosser Credit: ITV News Meridian.

Addressing the defendant, Judge Christine Laing KC said: “There is only one sentence which is life imprisonment but I have to determine what the appropriate minimum term you must serve before you are considered eligible for parole and to be released.

“I also need to see more information about the case before I decide that.”

The defendant is due to be sentenced on September 11.