Fire crews worked for several hours to stop the blaze from spreading Credit: HFRS/Shivalika Puri, Daily Echo

A fire which ripped through a terraced property in Southampton may have been started deliberately.

Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, following the fire in Milton Road on Saturday afternoon (July 29th).

A passer-by raised the alarm at around 3pm and the residents were safely evacuated.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus used two jets and two hose reel jets to tackle the fire and prevent it spreading to neighbouring properties.

Everyone living in the property was accounted for and no injuries reported.

A spokesman for the fire service said the house suffered significant damage in the blaze and smoke went through to neighbouring houses.

Residents in neighbouring properties were evacuated. Credit: HFRS/Shivalika Puri, Daily Echo

The fire was contained by 4.10pm but crews remained on site to prevent hot spots from re-igniting.

Hampshire police say the fire is being treated as suspicious and a 31 year old man remains in custody