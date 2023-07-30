An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a house in Christchurch.Dorset Police were called to a property in Druitt Road, Somerford, at 2.06pm on Saturday 29 July.The ambulance service and officers attended and a 29-year-old man from Christchurch was found dead. His next of kin has been informed and the coroner has been notified.A 29-year-old Christchurch man, who was known to the man who has died, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.Detective Superintendent Stewart Dipple, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died. Officers are providing support at this difficult time.“We have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.“I am keen to hear from anyone locally who may have information that could assist our enquiries.“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers can be approached by any member of the public with information or concerns.”