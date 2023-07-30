A murder investigation has been launched after a man's body was discovered in the centre of Portsmouth.

Hampshire Police were called to Guildhall Square at 11pm on Saturday 29 July following the death of an 18-year-old man.

A 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Portsmouth, were initially arrested on suspicion of murder but have been released with no further action.

Police say they are treating the death as suspicious.

Officers will remain at the scene today as investigations into the exact circumstances of what happened continue.

Residents with any concerns are urged to speak to officers in the area.Detectives want to hear from anyone in the area at the time who may have information that could assist their investigation.