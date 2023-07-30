A young man has been killed and three more are seriously injured after their car crashed into a roundabout at Ashford in Kent.

Police were called to the A2070 Bad Munstereifel Road just after midnight on Sunday 30 July, to find a black VW Golf had collided with the Flanders Field roundabout.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash at the junction with Jacques Faucheux Avenue.

A 20-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene.

A 20-year-old man and two 19-year-old men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. All four are from the Ashford area and next of kin have been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact the appeal line on 01622 798538

Diversions were in place for a time but the road has since reopened.

Earlier, a spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash involving one car and four people near Malcolm Sargent Road in Ashford.

“Six fire engines and two height vehicles attended, and crews used various cutting tools and hydraulic rescue equipment to free casualties.”

KFRS left the road just after 5am.