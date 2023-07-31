Play Brightcove video

A collection of more than 8000 teapots, owned by a family with a passion for pottery, are up for sale.

Owned by the family for generations, the teapots are displayed in their café in Yalding near Maidstone, Kent, which is aptly named Teapot Island.

The collection, the café and the four bedroom home it is attached to is marketed at £950,000.

The collection ranges from politicians to musicians, as well as some teapots which represent specific moments in time.

One teapot depicts the American spaceflight, Apollo 11, which first landed humans on the Moon. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Luke Blazye, Manager said: "Unfortunately, life has got in the way. I'm having to step away from the business more which is putting more pressure on my parents who are getting on in age, so now we need to find someone else who wants to take the torch for the teapots and carry on having the collection."

The first two teapots to be displayed, were a present from Luke's great grandmother.

He said: "Anything you can think of has been turned into a teapot. There's a few that obviously haven't been made but it's amazing how many."

Luke says his favourite teapot is called 'The Cracking Brew'.

Luke's favourite teapot is called 'The Cracking Brew' featuring safari animals. Credit: ITV News Meridian

He said: "It's got safari animals that are pushing their way out of the clay.

"It's just something I've spent money on myself because I liked it so much."

Both the café, with its unique collection, and the house are up for sale.

The family hope the new owner will keep the collection together.

