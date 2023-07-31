A "d angerous, calculating and callous sexual predator" from Kent has been jailed for multiple rapes over several years.

Kevin Lusted, 50, from Sittingbourne, has been sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for multiple rapes and other sex offences.

He denied responsibility for a catalogue of offences against a victim between 2016 and 2022 but was found guilty following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

Lusted, of Spade Lane, was arrested in March last year and a Kent Police investigation found evidence he had raped and abused his victim.

He also subjected them to repeated threats including that they would be tied up and shot.

Detective Constable Amy Neal, of the North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: "Lusted targeted a vulnerable young person and repeatedly subjected them to sickening abuse for his own sexual gratification.

"He is a dangerous, calculating and callous sexual predator who has not shown any remorse for his appalling actions.

"The tremendous bravery the victim has shown throughout the trial has ensured that justice has now at least been served.

"Successful convictions such as this are just one of the reasons we continue to urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to contact the police.

"It is never too late to report any sexual offence, you will be supported by specially trained officers throughout the process, and we always treat any information with the utmost confidence and sensitivity."

On his release, Lusted will be on licence for a further five years. He will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life.