A porpoise carcass has washed up on Worthing beach in West Sussex.

The discovery was made on Monday (31 July) near Worthing Pier.

A spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Councils said: "We can confirm there is what we believe to be a dead porpoise washed up on Worthing beach.

"We think it is bloated and has been at sea for some time.

"Operational waste has been asked to remove it."

