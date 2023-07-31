Play Brightcove video

WATCH video of the RNLI rescuing a stranded dog cut off by the tide

Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets under control around water after a rise in the number of dogs needing to be rescued.

Last year in the Sussex area alone, the RNLI were called out to 29 dog rescues - out of a total of 164 rescues across the UK.

One of them, Max the Collie, was stranded on a narrow beach with the tide coming in.

He somehow had survived falling 100ft from the cliff top at Seaford in East Sussex.

Lifeboat crews were able to rescue Max but say he was one of the lucky ones.

The RNLI has teamed up with the Dogs Trust to give advice to owners on how to keep both their pets and themselves safe at the seaside. Credit: RNLI

Dog owners are being reminded to check tide times, before taking them out, and always keep them on a lead.

Dogs Trust Area Manager, Hannah Duerden advised: "Check that your dogs are allowed on the beach, some coastal areas have restrictions on when dogs are allowed to be there.

"If you're near a coastal cliff, fast-flowing water, or lots of mud, it's sensible to keep your dog on a lead even if your dog has a good recall because at least you know your dog's not going to run and get into trouble."

With around 13 million dogs in the UK - lifeboat crews one of the reasons there has been a rise in rescues could be as more people are taking their pets with them on local holidays, rather than travelling abroad.

RNLI Newhaven says Max was one of the lucky ones - he survived an ordeal that could easily have ended in tragedy. Credit: RNLI

Coxswain of the Newhaven lifeboat, Lewis Arnold said: "If your dog does get into difficulty, don't follow them into the water.

"Most of the time the dog can get themselves back out. If you move yourself to a place of safety and call for the dog, the dog will try and come to you.

"If the dog is unable to, keep your eyes on the dog, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

"The RNLI is always endeavouring to save lives at sea, whether that's animals or people.

"We've always launched to an animal in distress because the chances are the owner will also be in distress and will want to enter the water or put themselves into a risky situation as well."

