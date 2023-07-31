A gang who smashed into homes in Kent and stole items including wedding rings and bank cards have been jailed.

In November 2022, Jorge Bravo, Jorge Espinoza and Williams Jean-Michel Andres travelled from London to Kent in a Ford Focus with the intention of breaking into addresses for high value items.

The gang smashed windows to gain entry to two houses near Maidstone Road, Borough Green and Field Mill Road, Egerton.

Once inside they stole expensive watches, wedding and engagement rings, computer tablets, cameras and bank cards.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Josh Littley, said: "This was an organised crime gang intent on plundering properties in Kent for expensive items before heading back to London.

"They thought they could travel into the county without detection but some swift investigation allowed colleagues from a neighbouring force to effectively bring them to justice.

"The value of property they stole from three addresses amounted to more than £37,000.

"I am pleased we were able to return some of the items to the victims and that these criminals are now safely behind bars."

Investigators identified the Ford Focus as being connected to the crimes and colleagues in other forces were alerted.

As the burglars left the county they were stopped by Surrey police officers near Hammersmith.

All three men were arrested and stolen property from the earlier burglaries found inside the vehicle.

Investigators from the Kent Crime Squad identified an address all three were using in London.

It was searched and stolen items were found from a third burglary in Staffordshire.

Detectives were able to prove the suspects had travelled to all three addresses at the time they were targeted.

Jorge Bravo of Saltram Crescent, Maida Vale was charged with three counts of burglary.

Jorge Espinoza of the same address and Williams Jean-Michel Andres, of Tyers Street, Vauxhall were both charged with two counts of burglary.

Bravo, 36, Espinoza, aged 19, and Andres, aged 28, pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court.

Bravo was sentenced to two years and six months' imprisonment; Espinoza was jailed for one year and Andres received one year and eight months' imprisonment.