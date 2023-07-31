Play Brightcove video

The moment officers arrested Edgar Junior after reports of sexual assault on train

Body-worn footage shows how British Transport Police arrested a man at Reading station after reports a woman had been sexually assaulted on a train.

Edgar Junior, 50, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

The incident took place on 28 March 2022. Junior boarded an Elizabeth Line train at Paddington and sat in the two seats opposite a woman.

He began pointing at her and making sexualised comments, causing another passenger to challenge him and tell him to leave her alone.

The passenger left the carriage and Junior sexually assaulted the woman before continuing to make further sexualised comments and gestures.

His behaviour caught the attention of a second passenger who attempted to speak to the woman and sat with her for reassurance.

She left the train and Junior was seen to continue approaching other women on the train and making them uncomfortable.

It was reported to British Transport Police who intercepted the train at Reading, identified him and arrested him at the scene.

Edgar Junior Credit: British Transport Police

Edgar Junior, 50, of Barnsdale Road, Reading, pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Reading Crown Court on 12 January.

On top of a prison sentence, he was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for ten years which prevents him from subjecting women or girls to unwanted attention and drinking alcohol in a public place.

Detective Inspector Marvin Bruno said: “Junior is a disturbing individual who subjected a woman to a brazen and persistent sexual assault and the custodial sentence he’s been handed shows just how seriously these offences are taken.

“I am thankful to the bystanders who recognised his revolting behaviour and stepped in to help, before reporting it to the police immediately which allowed our officers to then intercept the train and arrest him.

“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of saving our text number 61016 in your phone.

"If you ever witness or experience behaviour like this you can text us discreetly and the message will come through in real time to our control room which can dispatch officers to a location if required. We will always take you seriously.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...