Detectives are continuing a murder probe after the sudden death of a 29-year-old man.

Officers have been making enquiries to establish what might have happened after a man was found dead at a house on Druitt Road in Christchurch.

Dorset police were called to the property at 2.06 pm on Saturday 29 July 2023.A 29-year-old Christchurch man, who was known to the man who died, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has now been released under investigation.Detective Inspector Neil Third, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who sadly died. Officers continue to provide support at this difficult time.“Our detailed investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing and we are still very keen to hear from anyone locally who may have information that could assist our enquiries.“Our officers will remain in the area over the coming days and can be approached by any member of the public with information or concerns.”

