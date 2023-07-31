The family of a missing man from Kent who's been missing for more than a week have released an emotional plea for him to come home.

Liam Graham, 22, from Lower Stoke in Medway was last seen just before 1am in Stoke Road, between Lower Stoke and Hoo on Saturday, 22 July.

His family said they've been searching everyday to find Liam and have issued a message to him.

It reads: "Liam if you’re seeing this, please come home. We need to know you’re safe.

"Your family and friends have been searching every single day to find you.

"We won’t stop until we know you’re okay. We all love you very much, and our hearts are breaking not knowing if you’re okay. So once again, Liam please come home."

Liam is described as white and of a medium build, with short hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing navy blue shorts and a blue top.

Detective Inspector Paul Fewtrell said: "Over the last week, officers have searched relentlessly for Liam.

"They have carried out house-to-house enquiries, CCTV reviews, and undertaken searches in numerous relevant locations, assisted by drones, police helicopters, and the dog unit.

"We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and continue to request public support in locating Liam.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 23-0247."

