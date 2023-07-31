The RSPCA is urging people to get appropriate help for injured wildlife after an underweight hedgehog with broken bones was rescued from a flat in Kent.

The animal was being kept inside a home in Larkfield, Aylesford, and was rescued by an RSPCA inspector.

He was very underweight and dehydrated and had a broken leg and a dislocated hip.

The hedgehog was taken to the vets but had to be put to sleep because of his injuries.

It's prompted warnings from the RSPCA that people should not attempt to treat injured wildlife at home.

Inspector Kirsten Ormerod, said: "Although well-meaning, this is a clear example of why people should always seek proper veterinary help for injured and sick wildlife, rather than trying to treat them at home.

"Sadly, this hedgehog would have been terrified inside the flat with no access to the outside world.

"We don't believe this person caused the injuries as they were historic, but keeping him cooped up in a flat will have prolonged his suffering.

"We know that people want to help wildlife, but the best way to do that is to get them to a wildlife rescue centre or a vet as soon as possible to get them the care they need."

Kirsten added: "Summer is our busiest time and we are asking the public to help us by taking small, sick and injured wildlife straight to a local wildlife rehabilitator or vet so they can get the help they need.

"If you find a hedgehog or other wild animal you think is suffering, please read the guidance on the RSPCA website to find out the best way you can get help. Do not take wild animals home, it's unnecessary and unfair to the poor creature."