Felix Klieser will be performing at the Proms tomorrow

An artist who was born without arms and plays the French horn with his feet has been preparing for a performance at the Proms in London.

Felix Klieser, 32, from Germany, has been performing with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra as its artist-in-residence for the past two seasons.

Tomorrow evening, the group will take to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall where Felix will make his debut at the Proms - alongside his horn named Alex.

Mr Klieser said: "I'm really looking forward to this and in the end you know the most beautiful thing about being a musician is to make people happy. Of course when you have more people in the audience then you can make more people happy.

"The Royal Albert Hall is of course a very iconic place especially for a classical musician but also for other musicians. It's a very iconic place and I'm really looking forward to playing there, to feel the atmosphere, to learn more, to be in contact with the audience. I think this will be really amazing."

Felix performing with the world-renowned Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

Felix started to learn to play the French horn when he was four years old.

He said it was a "little miracle" that he chose this instrument as he had never met a horn player and none of his family made music.

The musician added: "I had the wish to play the instrument as well as possible but I never had the idea to become a professional musician, or to do it as a job or to study music. This was never my plan."

He has since performed all over the world including with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

Felix's time with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra is nearing an end

Reflecting on his time in the south of England, he said: "My time here with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, my two years, was something really special because we not just played concerts together, we also played in care homes, we visit schools we made many many projects also offstage and also to get the possibility to play so many times with one orchestra with the musicians, also to play chamber music - it's a very huge privilege to have the chance to do this.

"I'm a little bit sad that the time is over but hopefully we will see each other again in the future."

