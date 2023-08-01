Hampshire County Council has confirmed it will sell Haven House at Titchfield Haven after two bids by local groups failed to meet its criteria.

The site, which was previously home to a cafe, was kept off the market for 6 months to give locals an opportunity to buy the site.

Two bids were submitted to the authority, but neither delivered proposals with a costed plan on how groups could invest in the nature reserve.

It's thought Titchfield Haven will suffer from a £1.8 million funding shortfall over the next three years if action is not taken.

The visitor centre and cafe at Titchfield Haven Nature Reserve closed in December 2022 Credit: ITV News Meridian

Profits from the sale of the building would be used to support the reserve as the council works to balance its budget.

The decision not to move ahead with either bid is despite the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities awarding over £150,000 to Titchfield Haven Community Hubs.

At the time a spokesperson told ITV Meridian they were encouraged by the support from the Government, but acknowledged further funding would be required.

Commenting on the decision, Russell Oppenheimer, the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Countryside and Regulatory Services said: “In December last year, the County Council paused the sale of Haven House for six months after it was designated an Asset of Community Value.

"This also meant that much needed investment for the National Nature Reserve was put on hold. In June, we received separate submissions from Titchfield Haven Community Hub and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust setting out alternative proposals to our own. Ahead of these bids, County Council officers and I have been in regular contact with representatives of these groups to provide support and any information requested about Haven House and the Nature Reserve.

“The understanding was that the two organisations were working together on a joint bid, however two separate and unrelated proposals came forward. After careful consideration and detailed assessment, regrettably, neither bid submitted was able to meet the criteria we set out from the outset. Nor did the proposals provide a costed plan for how each organisation could deliver investment in the National Nature Reserve.

“Whilst I appreciate there is strong local support for a community facility at Haven House, the upkeep of the Nature Reserve must be the top priority when the County Council faces significant financial challenges.

“Furthermore, there are nationally imposed statutory obligations we must meet regarding the management of the Reserve. As a result, I find I have no option but to agree the recommendations to reject the bids which will mean a sale of Haven House on the open market to raise vital funds that will be ringfenced as investment for the Reserve and its wildlife."