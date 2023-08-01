Fake LinkedIn job advert using old Meridian logo called out on social media

A fake job advert, seemingly offering the role of Chief Creative Officer at ITV Meridian, has appeared on social media site LinkedIn.

The role, which was posted on Monday 31 July, attracted more than 15 applicants before it was closed by the poster.

The advert used the old Meridian Tonight Logo, first debuted in the 1990s, when Meridian was a standalone TV company.

It offered applicants an opportunity to work with 'the best ballerinas, musicians, producers, scriptwriters, and directors within ITV Meridian'.

The page behind the advert posted an update saying the job would close soon. Credit: LinkedIn

A screenshot of the fake job was posted to social media, with one user noting a few of the major flaws with the advert.

Dean Johnson, a Design, Technology and Innovation Consultant, theorised the advert may have been written by an 'experienced human' or AI.

Writing on Twitter he said: "This @itvmeridian LinkedIn #recruitment ad for Chief Creative Officer is: 1, Written by an inexperienced human. 2. A scam. 3, Written by #AI – because '#ArtificialIntelligence is the future so we should be using it for everything'."

Mr Johnson also called out the description for featuring 'Ballerina' and 'no experience required'.

Any jobs at ITV are advertised through the ITV Jobs site - and though advertised on LinkedIn would direct applicants to the official jobs portal.

ITV Meridian has contacted LinkedIn for comment on the fake posting.

