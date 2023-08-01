Father of teen stabbed to death speaks of 'massive trauma'

The grieving father of a teenager fatally stabbed at a party in Sussex has spoken of the "massive trauma" his family are experiencing.

Charlie Cosser, 17, died in hospital, following the incident at Warnham in the early hours of Sunday, July 23.

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to his murder.

Speaking to ITV News Meridian, Charlie's father, Martin said: "I've been through denial, I've been through anger, crying and crying at times, it's just like a massive trauma. There's a real overwhelming sense of why?"

Martin Cosser and his son Charlie Credit: Martin Cosser

Describing Charlie, Martin said: "My son was beautiful in every way. He was gentle, he was caring, he was popular, he was funny.

"He was a brother, he was a son, he was a loved grandson, a loved cousin, a nephew. It just makes no sense."

"Trying to come to terms with this has probably been our toughest moment."

Martin also thanked Charlie's friends who have set up a fundraising page, in memory of the teen, which has so far raised more than £20,000 for an anti knife crime charity.

Play Brightcove video

Charlie's father, Martin Cosser

Speaking of the fundraiser, Martin said it's given the family "real comfort" and that Charlie would be really "proud".

He has urged other youngsters never to carry knives and to "think twice".

He said: "It's no different to carrying a gun. Why would someone think taking a knife out is a sensible thing to do?

"Whatever your background, whatever your upbringing, just think twice. You can't take it back."

Charlie was called "Cheeks" by his father, Martin Credit: Martin Cosser

Martin said he will remember Charlie as having the "cheekiest" grin you could ever imagine.

He said: "He was funny, he would entertain everybody. He was the heart and soul of our family.

"He could be really lazy but more recently, we'd seen him really grow up in the last six months. There was a maturity about him.

"He was due to go on his first lads holiday last week. I've still got the Euros sat on the side at home.

"He was just Cheeks, our little boy."