A coach caused a bit of a stir in Christchurch this morning when it got wedged between two buildings.

The vehicle came to a halt after it got stuck to the side of Chicken & Blues on Church Street shortly after 10am.

A rescue effort was launched to free the vehicle, with Dorset Police and locals seen helping the driver get out of the predicament.

Police could be seen helping the driver. Credit: Chicken & Blues

Luckily enough for the passengers on board, who were reportedly international language students, the restaurant handed out free milkshakes to keep spirits high.

Writing on Facebook the restaurant said: "BREAKING: We currently have a coach stuck to the side of the restaurant in Christchurch.

"We’ll be open as soon as possible, and in the meantime we’ll be offering everyone on the coach (including the driver) a free C&B milkshake for their troubles!

"*our Christchurch location is not a drive-thru!"

With the help of police, who controlled the crowds that gathered, the driver managed to eventually free the coach by reversing it back out.

The road reopened shortly after 12:30pm.

