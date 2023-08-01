Two parents have been arrested at a train station in Kent on suspicion of child neglect after members of the public raised concerns about the way their children were being treated.

British Transport Police Kent said the male and female were arrested at Canterbury East after members of the public and Southeastern staff reported concerns to the force.

Police officers met the train and both parents were identified and arrested.

BTP Kent said: " Having grave concern for the children’s welfare they were placed under a police protection order and taken from the parents.

"We have now been in contact with social services and have arranged a safe place for the children to go.

"Both parents remain in police custody and our officers are handing this case over to our detectives in our criminal investigation department to deal with going forward."