People are being urged not to go to Dorset County Hospital's A&E department unless it's life-threatening.

It follows a message from the Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust that the emergency department is " extremely busy".

In a statement, the Trust said: "Please help us care for the people who need us most urgently by using alternative local services for anything that is not serious or life-threatening."

People with minor injuries or illnesses are being told not to go to the hospital as they "will face a long wait and be signposted elsewhere".

Anybody whose condition is not serious or life-threatening is being urged to use 111, pharmacies or Minor Injuries Units instead.

Those who have family members waiting to be discharged home from hospital are being asked to "respond quickly" to the hospital's calls.