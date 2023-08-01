Thousands of pounds has been raised in less than 24 hours to help a four-year-old boy from Sussex who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.

Teddy Lichten has Neuroblastoma and ITV News Meridian covered his story yesterday.

He has already had four months of chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants, a month of radiotherapy and is about to start six months of immunotherapy.

But the cancer is likely to return once this treatment stops so his family is trying to raise £300,000 to take him to America for a pioneering vaccine.

It's hoped it would dramatically reduce the chances of relapse.

Since the report was shown, members of the public have donated thousands of pounds to help the family fundraiser.

Katherine Lichten, Teddy's mum, said: " We have been blown away by the response to the segment.

"Not only did it help raise an incredible £6,000 in less than 24 hours, we were also inundated with so many lovely messages of support and kind comments online.

"It feels great to know so many people are behind Teddy."