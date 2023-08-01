Two men have been killed in a crash involving a car and a van which happened yesterday evening (Monday 31 July) in Kent.

The crash was on t he A20 Main Road in Farningham at around 4pm.

Police said a red Ford Escort was heading east when it was involved in a collision with a silver Ford panel van travelling in the opposite direction.

Patrols and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the occupants of the Escort, two men aged 19 and 20, were confirmed deceased.

Two men in the van were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not described as serious.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries and are also urging witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

Anybody with information is being asked to call the SCIU appeals line on 01622 798538, quoting reference HW/SC/082/23.