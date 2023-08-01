Motorists have reported problems trying to pay the 'Dart Charge' after National Highways introduced a new system to manage payments.

The charge, which has been in place on the A282 since November 2014, allows motorists to pay for their crossing in advance or by midnight the day after they cross the Thames.

Customers reported not being able to access the website from the 27 July and were greeted with a message saying they would have until midnight today (1 August) to pay the charge.

However since the systems upgrade was completed, motorists reported long wait times to get onto the site - with some being kicked off and left unable to pay the charge.

The screen that greeted users trying to pay whilst the system was down. Credit: GOV.uk

What happens if you need to pay the charge?

National Highways has confirmed that the original payment deadline has been extended.

The Dart Charge contact centre and website has been experiencing an exceptionally high demand and systems have been running at capacity.

If you need to make a payment the advice is to join the virtual queue on the website.

Motorists who would prefer to call have been warned of long queues to get through to a person at the contact centre.

The screen that is presented to drivers trying to pay the charges. Credit: GOV.uk

What if I already have an account with Dart Charge?

Drivers who hold an account with Dart Charge will have to login and revalidate their payment cards to ensure they don't receive a Penalty Charge Notice.

Any crossings that have been made during the down period will be available to view on the website.

If a payment card is not revalidated it will not function.

Motorists with an account should have been notified about the update, including instructions on what they need to ensure their account is active.

What has National Highways said about the outage?

National Highways has apologised for the disruption and said it has introduced a queue system to manage demand.

It said it is experiencing "exceptionally high demand" after the system improvements went live.

A spokesperson said: "The Dart Charge contact centre and website is currently experiencing exceptionally high demand after the system improvements made over the weekend.

"To help ease pressure we have placed people in a queue, which will mean a short delay in accessing the website and our call centre advisors. We thank people for their patience while we work hard to resolve everyone’s enquiries."

