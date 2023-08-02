Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian’s Kit Bradshaw reports on the community boxing club in search of a new home

A boxing club is fighting for survival after a local council pressed ahead with plans to tear down a community centre in Kent.

Maidstone Amateur Boxing Club is credited with helping teenagers transform their physical and mental health and has more than 150 members.

But it faces being made homeless in a matter of months, with bulldozers due to flatten the council-owned Heather House complex in November.

Coach and owner, Joe Smith, said: “Young people need something to do. With this place, they come in and – whether they box or not – they still become part of the family and have a nice safe space to work and enjoy themselves.”

Maidstone Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) has been run from its current building in the Park Wood area of Maidstone since 2018. The vast majority of its members are under the age of 25.

Layton Eldridge, 16, said the club closing would be “dreadful” as it has helped him turn around his physical and mental health.

He told ITV News Meridian: “Boxing gives you discipline. When I started, my diet got right and I lost weight. I felt better physically, and it [improved] my mental state as well.”

Play Brightcove video

Watch: Young boxers describe the impact the club has had on them

Rising star Nathan Williams finished runner-up at the England Boxing Junior Championships in March. The 15-year-old lost out in the under-75kg junior cadet final.

Speaking about the club’s uncertain future, Nathan said: “I’m devastated. I love this place, it’s my favourite sport.

“Before, when I was quite young, I was always known to be the big kid out of the group – I was quite fat. I think my self confidence wasn’t there at all.

“I came to boxing and I loved it… because I was losing weight while doing something I enjoy.”

The current building is owned by Maidstone Borough Council, which plans to knock it down in order to build a new community centre. The local authority declined to take part in an interview.

The club’s current home is owned by the borough council, which plans to redevelop the site and build a new community centre.

In a written statement, a spokesperson said: “Maidstone Borough Council is about to undertake a redevelopment of the Heather House site to provide a new community facility. This means that the existing building has to be vacated.

“The new centre is intended to appeal to a wide variety of clubs and organisations, catering for all ages. MBC will seek to identify an operator for the proposed new community centre in due course, but at this stage no specific decisions have been made about how it will be used.”

The boxing club has asked the borough council if there are any alternative buildings available, but have been told there is nothing suitable.

In email correspondence seen by ITV News, council officials warned club management that they could be served with a three-month eviction notice within days.

An online petition to find a new home and save the club has gained more than 700 signatures.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...